04 May 2022

Tributes paid as officer retires after 40 year with Offaly County Council

Marguerite pictured with her family on her left is her daughter Niamh and on her right is her daughter-in-law Emma. Back row is husband Dominic son Barry and son-in-law Alan

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

04 May 2022 11:54 AM

MARGUERITE Madden has retired from Offaly County Council after 40 years of service where she worked as Staff Officer in Finance.

Council staff honoured her long career with a presentation and cake.

Marguerite is the wife of well known musician Dominic Madden. Family members joined her and other staff members for the occasion and thanked her for her dedication and loyalty to her job.

Below Marguerite cutting her cake to mark her retirement from Offaly County Council, looking on is her husband Dominic

