Documentary about Offaly murder wins prestigious TV award

A two-part documentary about the killing of Fr Niall Molloy has won a Royal Television Society (RTS) Ireland TV award.

RTS Ireland announced winners in 11 categories at Tuesday’s RTS Ireland Television Awards.

Hosted and produced by RTÉ, the ceremony took place in the concert hall of Dublin’s RDS. Juries considered almost 100 entries from across the industry, and RTÉ took home six of the 10 category awards.

The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy by Flawless Films for RTE won in the Best Factual Series category. Fr Molloy was killed in 1985 after attending the after party of a wedding in Clara.

Other winners included Smother for Best Drama, Ireland's Fittest Family for Best Entertainment and RTÉ Investigates - Covid 19 The Third Wave for Best Factual Single.

Hosted by Blathnaid Treacy with Nuala Carey, with special guests Villagers and Oliver Callan, and produced by RTÉ, a range of small-screen stars gathered with almost 400 industry representatives to celebrate excellence in Irish television over the last year.

Speaking at the announcement of this year’s winners, RTS Ireland Awards Chairperson Niall Cogley said: “Tonight’s winners are testament to an industry that is at the top its game creatively. Among the nominees we saw inspiring local drama, incisive national news, exceptional Irish-langauge, sport and children’s content, and great factual and entertainment content made by Irish-based producers and broadcasters for Irish audiences. Among the winners, tonight we have seen the crowning of the best of these, chosen by a jury of peers from over 100 entries.

"We are gratified by the enthusiastic participation of so many talented Irish individuals and organisations, who have embraced this Gradaim/RTS Ireland Television Awards event again this year. We were especially excited to finally gather together again as television professionals to pay tribute to the very best Irish television performers producers and contributors. As an educational charity, we are very grateful for the support and enthusiasm of our patrons RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, TG4, Sky Ireland, the BAI and Screen Ireland, and for the generous category sponsorship from our industry colleagues at Camerakit.ie, Piranha Bar, Nemeton TV, Egg Post Production, TVM Outside Broadcasts, Windmill Lane, Screenscene/NEP, IMRO and Ardmore Studios.”

Originally founded in London as the Television Society in 1927, the Irish centre was launched in 1995. The Gradaim/RTS Ireland Television Awards seek to recognise Irish productions and international co-productions which are considered by peer jury members to have made a positive contribution worthy of acclaim by the industry and Irish viewers. RTS Awards are one of the international gold standard awards for the TV industry and an important showcase of the extraordinary talent evident across the country’s television industry.