Firefighters act quickly to prevent serious fire on Offaly bog
Offaly firefighters had to act quickly to prevent a larger fire on a bog on Sunday.
Ferbane and Clara brigades were called to a fire on the bog near Ballydaly, Ferbane on Sunday, April 10.
"It looks like this fire was started by hot ashes being dumped on the bog. In this case, the fire was dealt with early before it got out of hand," firefighters said.
They further warned: "Anyone disposing of ashes from fires should do so responsibly and ensure that hot ashes do not cause fires."
