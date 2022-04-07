Three burglaries in 90 minutes being investigated by Offaly gardaí
Gardaí in Offaly are investigating three burglaries and hunting information on a car that may have been involved.
The three burglaries occurred between 8pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday evening, April 6 in Daingean, Ballinagar and further afield near Horseleap on the Offaly-Westmeath border.
"We are particularly interested in any information on a Black Audi A5 that was seen at locations bearing cloned plates of 131D at the time," gardaí said.
They explained that "a number of males were involved."
"Any dashcam footage or CCTV would be of assistance. Contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600."
They also advised homeowners to be alert and report suspicious activity immediately.
