17 Jan 2022

Groundsman at GAA club pays incredible tribute to Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A groundsman at a Cork GAA club went to an extraordinary effort to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy over the weekend.

Cathal Browne, head groundsman at Ballinlough GAA in Cork, shared the image with his local radio station, Cork's 96FM.

He had mowed Ashling Murphy name and a heart into the centre of the pitch in a touching gesture. He then used a drone to capture a photograph of the pitch.

Ashling Murphy was murdered on the Grand Canal at Cappincur last Wednesday afternoon. Tributes and vigils have been held for her all across the country and the world in the wake of the senseless attack.

