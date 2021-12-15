Big diversion in place in Offaly town due to emergency roads works
Traffic is being diverted around Edenderry due to a temporary road closure.
The Edenderry to Rathangan road is closed today, Wednesday, December 15, at the Blundell Aquaduct, known locally as the tunnel road, south of the town.
The road closure is necessary to facilitate emergency drainage repairs and road reinstatement works.
Traffic from the town heading towards Rathangan is being diverted through the town from the top of Fr Paul Murphy Street and towards Clonbullogue.
You can see the diversion route in full HERE.
The Edenderry Municipal District says it apologises for any inconvenience caused during the works.
