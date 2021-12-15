Search

15 Dec 2021

Tullamore trial hears man was hit on head with hammer during workers' dispute

Tullamore trial hears man was hit on head with hammer during workers' dispute

Tullamore Circuit Court trial heard was hit on head with hammer

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

A MAN hit a co-worker on the head with a cobblelock hammer when they were working on a footpath in Edenderry, Tullamore Circuit Court has been told.

Christopher Doheny, Pike of Rushall, Co Laois, denies assaulting Alan Fisher at JKL Street, Edenderry on October 27 last year when both were working for a Mountmellick company, Dunne Brothers, which was contracted to repair a footpath on the street.

Mr Doheny also denies producing a brick mallet during a dispute with Mr Fisher.

In his evidence, Alan Fisher said he was working in Edenderry that day with his brother Darren and the accused, Christopher Doheny, was working in a separate area with his son Christopher Junior.

Alan Fisher said he had heard that “young Chris” was insulting the work carried out by himself and his son and because he took offence he confronted him.

When a scuffle broke out he punched Christopher Doheny Junior twice and then he remembered feeling a severe impact on the right side of his head which stunned him.

Mr Fisher said he had never been hit like that before and he had experience of martial arts.

“I was just in a daze for a good hour or two after that,” he said.

He was hospitalised and his cheek bone had to be reconstructed with steel plates and he still suffered from the injury.

When CCTV footage was played in court, Mr Fisher said he could see himself being hit by Christopher Doheny Senior with a hammer.

Cross-examined by Damien Colgan, SC, defending (instructed by Josephine Fitzpatrick, solicitor), Mr Fisher accepted that there had been “some argument” with the Dohenys six or seven weeks earlier and he had heard it was said that he was off his head on drugs.

He said his brother wasn't taking drugs at the time and while he had been a heroin addict previously, at the time of the offence he was trying to come off it.

Mr Fisher also said what happened six or seven weeks earlier was not the reason he had confronted Christopher Doheny Junior.

The trial began on Tuesday and is continuing today (Wednesday, December 15).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media