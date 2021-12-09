Search

09 Dec 2021

Offaly GAA commentator's pub to begin trading this weekend

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Well known Offaly GAA commentator will begin life as a publ landlord this weekend as he open The Ramblers Rest in Killyon. 

Posting to social media, the man whose voice will be well known to Midland 103 listeners, said he was now "officially a new landlord" after receiving his publicans licence today.

He will begin trading as The Ramblers Rest on Friday, December 11.

"I want to thank all those who have helped me along the way, and the support I hope to get, to my family, friends, the wider community and most of all my loving and understanding partner Bròna for all your patience and support with the planning," Joe said.

"While I appreciate all your support and cannot wait to welcome you all, we are still in the middle of this pandemic and I will ask for your patience as I try to maintain a safe and socially distanced bar and lounge to safely allow you to enjoy your experience in a comfortable setting.

"Table service will be in operation throughout, bookings in short term will be advised but not essential, Covid certs and compliance will be checked and I ask anyone not to be offended regarding the same.

"Keep an eye across social media platforms for The Ramblers Rest pages to keep you updated of events, news and trading times etc in the near future," he advised.

"Wishing you all a safe and healthy Christmas and a brighter New Year ahead, see you soon."

