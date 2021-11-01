Offaly Minister heading to Glasgow to attend COP26 climate conference

Offaly Minister of State Pippa Hackett is heading to Glasgow next week as Ireland attend COP26, a UN conference on climate change which got underway on Monday, November 1.

Ireland is attending as a responsible global player in the battle against climate change, according to Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Farming and Marine.

Speaking as the 12-day conference of 120 nations gets underway in Glasgow, Minister Hackett said: “We are happy to be taking the lead when it comes to Climate Action, and we are determined to provide a positive example to other nations of what can be done.

“We have taken steps to shift away from fossil fuels, and our Climate Action Plan will be published while the conference is in progress. We are a positive example to other nations of what can be done.”

Amid warnings that this conference is a Code Red for Humanity, huge efforts are being made to persuade governments to improve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to avoid the worst effects of global warming.

“We need to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius,” says Senator Hackett. “Not to do so will see an increase in floods, droughts, heatwaves, and storms. Our local authorities will not be able to cope. Our farms will suffer. Our citizens will suffer.

“The solution is to lower our emissions and maintain a planet that future generations can inhabit comfortably, without such weather extremes. Ireland may be a small country, but we are leading the way here and our presence at COP26 will help persuade the bigger players of potential for action.

“In my own region in the Midlands, our economy is switching brown-to-green. We are generating renewable energy, restoring our boglands, and retrofitting our homes. These are all essential measures to reduce emissions. I will proudly share this experience at COP26

“I will also share with delegates how we are embracing the opportunities arising in the new Green economy. I’m thinking of the Rhode Energy Park in Offaly and the training of retrofitting apprentices, which will create new jobs for skilled workers.”

Minister Hackett will travel to Glasgow next week to attend COP26.