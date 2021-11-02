Accident with 'u-turning car' in Offaly left woman with whiplash injury
A defendant from Belmont, Co Offaly, was convicted of careless driving contrary to Section 52 during the October 20 sitting of Tullamore Court.
Michael Connolly, 12 Beechgrove, Belmont committed the offence on Clara Road, Tullamore on December 4, 2020. Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Connolly was driving his Ford Focus car, with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, when he pulled into a hard shoulder.
"He then decided he wanted to return to Applegreen. He did a u-turn during which he collided with the injured party's car. She suffered a whiplash injury.”
Mr Connolly's solicitor Donal Farrelly said the matter had been dealt with by the insurance company.
"My client is 38 years of age and has four children, one of whom suffers from a rare affliction. My client unfortunately is in a poor financial situation."
Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined €200.
