Campaign to fund surgery for adorable Offaly puppy

A dog rescue centre is asking for help from the public to save an adorable German Shepard puppy rescued in Offaly.

Cara Rescue Dogs in Portarlington explained: "On Tuesday we got a message from a lovely vet called Karen, at Tullamore Pet Hospital. She asked if we could help with a 5-week old German Shepard pup that had been brought in to be put to sleep by the breeder.

"Karen wanted to give this pup a chance and asked him to surrender the pup. Karen went on to do some diagnostic work on the pup now named Klara and discovered she has a vascular ring anomaly, most likely persistent right aortic arch (>85% of cases) but couldn't rule out double aortic arch or aberrant subclavian.

"Basically, an artery is causing constriction of the oesophagus," they explained.

"Surgery is the only treatment for it but carries a good prognosis once corrected. So with that in mind, Karen forwarded her findings to UCD and they agreed to do some further diagnostics to include a CT scan and will then on November 15 operate to fix the problem.

"Currently, this means that Klara is very underweight and she has trouble keeping food down. But we have been trialling different foods and seem to have found one she can tolerate with the help of the wonderful Nikita from Fetch Your Pet Needs.

"Klara has to be fed little and often through the day and her meals are freshly cooked and liquidised.

"We would be very grateful if you could donate towards the cost of her surgery estimated at around €2,000 and also keep Klara in your thoughts as we hope with everyone’s efforts she will grow to her full potential and live a happy life," they added.

"We would like to extend a special thanks to Karen for helping Klara on her road to recovery and for driving her down from Tullamore to her foster mum in Kildare after her shift at work had finished."

You can donate directly through the Cara Rescue Dogs Facebook page HERE. Just look for their post on Klara and the 'donate' button.