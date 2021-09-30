Offaly training centre awarded prestigious Amber Flag

Tullamore Community Training Centre were delighted to be awarded the Amber Flag in recognition of their work over the past year to promote positive mental health and well-being.

The Amber Flag is a Pieta House initiative which encourages educational facilities to create healthy, inclusive environments that support mental well-being.

Tullamore Community Training Centre, which has training locations in both Kilcruttin and Castle Buildings

Tullamore, provides vocational training opportunities to young people aged 15 -21 years. The centre has always been committed to fostering a friendly, respectful and inclusive environment and decided to embark upon the Amber Flag project during the past academic year as a way to ensure that wellbeing was prioritised even though classes were forced to move online for long periods of time.

The Amber Flag Committee, which was co-crdinated by Tutor Michael Bracken, was comprised of staff members and learners who organised a variety of events and wellbeing initiatives including ‘Step - It Out Week’, Odd-Sock fundraising day, guitar lessons, summer gardening and horse riding classes along with a range of class trips and excursions.

The Centre will be proud to fly the Amber Flag as the new term begins and look forward to building upon this success in the months ahead.