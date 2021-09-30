JOBS: Ballinagar Group Water Scheme hiring for two positions

Applications are invited for the positions of Part-Time Manager and Full-Time Caretaker of Ballinagar Group Water Scheme.

This is a large Group Water Scheme serving over 700 consumers in County Offaly.

The successful Manager appointee will be responsible for the Management of the Company, which includes compliance with all relevant Legislation and Regulations, monitoring of the SCADA system, implementing water conservation measures, reading of meters, implementation of a Quality Assurance system and the overall administration of the business of the scheme. They will have to demonstrate a proven track record in business management and maintenance and must be equally capable of working on his/her own initiative and as part of a team.

(Initially) the role will be for 16 Hours per week

The successful Caretaker appointee will be responsible for Source protection and abstraction, Water Treatment, Operation & Maintenance of the GWS and its infrastructure, which includes the identification and repair of leaks, reading of meters, implementation of a Quality Assurance system. Relevant experience beneficial.

The role will be a full-time position.

Application form and CV with References to: Part Time Position of Manager of Ballinagar GWS or Part Time Position of Caretaker of Ballinagar GWS, NFGWS, 12 Henry Street, Tullamore or by email to adrian@nfgws.ie

Closing Date: 30th of October 2021

For further information contact: National Federation of Group Water Schemes on 057 9328068