'Puc off' for big Offaly hurling fundraiser this weekend

Calling all GAA and Camogie club members to register for the “Caman Agus Puc” for the Offaly Biffo Challenge.

This great opportunity takes place in St Brendan's Park in Birr on Sunday next, July 11. First participants puc off at 10 am. Just raise €100 on your sponsorship card and register for your preferred time slot.

Competitors will take three pucs. All the distances will be added and divided by three giving the declared distance.

“It will then be put on our corporate board the top 15 scores will be on the jersey which will be surrounded by all the other names,” said one of the chief organisers, John Wallace.

If you have corporate sponsors their names will also be included.

The board will be proudly displayed on the wall of the Offaly Search and Recovery building in the People's Park in Banagher until the next competition in 2022.

Added John; “So come on folks get your name on that first board for this great annual competition it will only get harder as the year's progress.”

Under sixteen highest scorer both male and female will take away the coveted Offaly County Jersey from both codes which will be signed by the senior hurling and camogie teams.

The top scorer will take away the Martin Wallace perpetual trophy.

“See you all there on the day as we finish this great fundraising venture for Offaly Hospice and Offaly Search and Recovery,” outlined John.

He added: We thank the many people who have helped us along the way so far. So PM us on the biffochallenge and Caman Agus Puc Facebook pages if you require a sponsorship card or any further information. Any member of the biffochallenge team or Offaly Search and Recovery team can also be contacted.”