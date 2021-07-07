Tullamore rugby players named on Leinster squads

A NUMBER of Tullamore Rugby Club players have been named on Leinster squads in the past week.

Emma Kelly and Orlaith Foxe have been picked on the Leinster squad for the Womens' Inter-Provincial series.

They are part of an extended squad who will train in St Gerard’s School from the week of July 5, and will see the squad cut over the coming weeks, to 30 ahead of the interprovincial series.

The Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on three successive weekends – August 28, September 4 and September 11. Full fixture details for the Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship will be announced in the coming weeks.

Daingean man Scott Milne has been named on the Leinster U-20 squad for the 2021-2022 season.

The squad will train in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence, based in Energia Park, from Monday, 5 July, building towards their interprovincial fixtures due to take place in September.

Paidi Farrell has been picked on the Leinster U-18 clubs' squad for the coming season after coming through a series of trials.

The squad will start out with 50 players and will be reduced to a training squad after they commence in July

Training for the U-18 Clubs side began in Naas RFC on Tuesday, 6 July.

Their first interprovincial fixture takes place on Saturday, 21 August, in the National Sports Campus, with the second round set for Saturday, 28 August, and the third round to kick-off on Saturday, 4 September.