Make-A-Wish Ireland cancel their fundraising events as confirmed Coronavirus cases increase

Make-A-Wish Ireland have reluctantly cancelled their on street collections this Friday.

In the interest of public health and safety the children’s charity have reluctantly made the decision to cancel their on street collections, which were due to take place around the country, this Friday 13 March.

However, in light of this they are proceeding with a ‘Virtual Wish Day’ this Friday, where they are asking the public to donate through the Make-A-Wish website, www.makeawish.ie or by texting to donate Text MYWISH to 50300 to donate €4 to Make-A-Wish Ireland - Text costs €4. Make-A-Wish will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.

It is only through the kind donations of the general public that the work of Make-A-Wish can happen, granting wishes to children who have life threatening illnesses like cancer, cystic fibrosis and heart conditions. The charity receive no government funding, and "rely entirely on the generosity of the general public" according to Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

In previous years, Wish Day has played a pivotal role in their abilities to grant in the region of 200 wishes per annum. They are appealing to the public to support the charity through online donations to enable them to continue to make an impact on lives of seriously ill children and their families throughout the country.