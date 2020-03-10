If your business is experiencing tax issues contact Revenue today

Contact Revenue early if your business is experiencing temporary cash flow or trading difficulties that may affect your ability to pay your tax on time.

Revenue liaise's extensively with businesses that engage early to resolve their tax payment difficulties. This was evidenced in the end of 2019 figures which outlined that over 6,300 businesses had payment arrangements in place covering €73 million in tax debt.

Today, Collector-General Mr. Joe Howley outlined that Revenue will engage with any viable business that experiences temporary cashflow difficulties, including difficulties arising from exceptional circumstances such as the COVID-19 outbreak.

Revenue are aware of the temporary cash flow issues that arise bus SME's and other enterprises are a result of financial stress. Therefore, they encourage businesses to follow these practical steps:

Continue to send in your tax returns on time. Engage with Revenue in a timely manner if you are facing difficulty paying your tax.

Howley stated that "It is important that businesses know that we will work with them to resolve their tax payment difficulties. With early and meaningful engagement, we can generally agree payment arrangements that are acceptable to both the business and Revenue. This gets the affected business successfully beyond the payment pressure point and keeps a good tax compliance record on track.”

Revenues online payment system is accessible 24/7 and is a easy used platform which is business friendly and allows them to apply for a phased payment arrangement. Once approved, businesses will be granted flexibility to self-manage their payment schedule in line with their business.

Alternatively, a business can contact the Collector-General’s office on (01) 7383663 to agree a mutually suitable payment arrangement.