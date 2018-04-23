Offaly restaurants progress to All-Ireland awards for 2018

A number of Offaly's finest restuarants and cafés have been put through to the All-Ireland Restaurant Awards for 2018.

The likes of Emma's Café, Spinners, Captain House, and The Blue Apron have been shortlisted for top prizes.

The awards will be taking place on May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road and will be the 10th anniversary since the beginning of the prestigious annual awards ceremony, the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

Since its beginning in 2009 the event has grown significantly in both attendee numbers and award categories with its reach now spanning to each region on the isle of Ireland.

County winners from each of the 16 categories have already been announced at our four regional awards which took place recently in Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster.

These establishments are now in line to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles in their respective categories. In addition to the 16 categories already present in the Regional Awards, there will be the addition of four national awards presented during the event on May 14. These national awards are for Best Seafood Experience, Best Digital Marketing, Best Private Dining and Club and Best Cocktail Experience.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association commented: “The Irish Restaurant Awards are an opportunity for local businesses to receive much-needed recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence."

"These establishments drive tourism both locally and on a national scale, making Ireland a desirable destination for global travellers. The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the very best in local produce, flawless customer care and unrivalled dining experiences to anywhere in the world. We wish all our county winners and those nominated in our national categories the best of luck on May 14," he added.

Here is a full list of the Offaly businesses progressing to the All-Ireland Finals:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Emma's Café

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Spinners Restaurant

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Lana Asian Street Food

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Red Apple Cafe

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Lana Asian Street Food

Best Restaurant Manager - Paula Tahraoui of Siroccos Italian Restaurant

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Siroccos Italian Restaurant

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - The Chestnut

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Woodfield Cafe

Best Customer Service - The Captain House Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Hennessy's

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Slí Dala Restaurant at Kinnitty Castle

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Kings Kitchen at The Fivealley Inn

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Kenan Phelivan at Blue Apron Restaurant

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Blue Apron Restaurant

