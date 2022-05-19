QUIZ: Can you name these Offaly captains of Leinster Championship winning teams? - 11a

That's not right but try again
The first Offaly man to lift the Sam Maguire, he also captained Offaly to their fourth Leinster Senior Football title in 1971? Can you name him?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.