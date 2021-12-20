QUIZ: The Big Fat Offaly Quiz Of The Year 2021 - Question 36a

That's not right but line up your shot and have another go
Q. Which golfer shared a laugh with Shane Lowry after inadvertently walking in front of the Offaly man as he lined up a shot at the Honda Classic in February?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.