QUIZ: The Big Fat Offaly Quiz Of The Year 2021 - Question 18a

That's the wrong answer. Have another try...
Q. A former Tullamore priest was named as Archbishop of Dublin by Pope Francis in January. Can you name him?
A - Most Reverend Dr Diarmuid Morrissey
B - Most Reverend Dr John McNulty
C - Most Reverend Dr Dermot Farrell
D - Most Reverend Dr Tony Farrelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.