QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

A double All Ireland winner, Kevin Kilmurray went on to manage Ireland but what Offaly club did he play for?

A - Daingean

B - Ballinagar

C - Rhode

D - Edenderry