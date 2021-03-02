QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

An All Ireland winning captain in 1971, what club did Willie Bryan play for?

A - Bracknagh 

B - Edenderry

C - Walsh Island 

D - Rhode Island