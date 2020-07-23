The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 3a

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 3a

The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 3

That's not right but have another go....

This statue of champion greyhound Mick The Miller taks pride of place in which Offaly village?

1 - Geashill

2 - Ballinagar

3 - Killeigh

4 - Killurin