QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 2a

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 2a

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 2a

That's not right but try again

These traffic lights are at the junction of two major roads but in what Offaly town are they located?

1 - Croghan

2 - Cloghan

3 - Ferbane

4 - Clonbullogue