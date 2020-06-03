QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 6

On the road between which two Offaly towns would you find these traffic lights?

1 - Kilcormac and Mountbolus

2 - Daingean and Croghan

3 - Tubber and Clara

4 - Cloghan and Shannonbridge