QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 7

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 7a

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 7a

In what Offaly town is this picturesque roundabout?

1 - Kinnitty 

2 - Birr

3 - Ballinagar

4 - Pullough