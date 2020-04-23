QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 9a
Just beat you on the line there - guess again...
Q. Name the Offaly owned racehorse that finished fourth behind Burrows Saint in the Irish Grand National in 2019?
Just beat you on the line there - guess again...
Q. Name the Offaly owned racehorse that finished fourth behind Burrows Saint in the Irish Grand National in 2019?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on