QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 9a

Q. Name the Offaly owned racehorse that finished fourth behind Burrows Saint in the Irish Grand National in 2019? 

A. Snugsborough Benny

B. Yabadabadooley

C. Faugheen

D. Horsey McHorseface