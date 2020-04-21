QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 50a

Nope, that's not right - examine it a little bit further...

Q. Offaly man John Joly was famous in what field?

A. Architecture 

B. GAA

C. Comedy

D. Science