Teenager in court accused of assault in Offaly
A YOUNG man who appeared at Tullamore District Court last week on an assault charge was sent for trial at the next sitting of the Circuit Court.
Garda Stacey O'Brien served a book of evidence on Ben Fogarty (19), Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary. Mr Fogarty is accused of assaulting Shane Bennett, causing him harm, on December 5 last year at Main Street, Birr.
An application to have the accused sent to the Circuit Court on December 6 next was granted by Judge Andrew Cody.
Mr Fogarty is on bail and his solicitor, Donal Farrelly, told the court he was previously granted legal aid. He will have one counsel in the Circuit Court.
