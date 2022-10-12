RTE news presenter to open Offaly domestic violence conference

RTE news anchor Eileen Dunne
OFFALY Domestic Violence Support Group are marking 25 years of providing support in the community to victims of domestic abuse by holding a conference on this Thursday, October 13 in the Tullamore Court Hotel.
The theme of the conference is “What we know now and how we can shape the future”. The oprganisers have an array of expert guest speakers on the day from all aspects of the sector.
The conference will be opened by Minister Peter Burke and the MC will be RTE's Eileen Dunne.
The speakers include
Jacqueline Connolly MA HRM CIPD - Writer
Hanan Amer - Amal Women’s Association
Melissa Boyle MBus, ACCA - Financial Education and Coaching Specialist for Women at Master My Balance
Mary Louise Lynch - Survivor and Founder of Si Si
Sean Cooke - CEO Men's Development Network
Blessing Dada - award-winning Black-Irish mental health writer, speaker & content creator/blogger, who’s an outspoken passionate activist on various social justice issues, especially on the intersectionality of mental health awareness.
Lisa Marmion - Safe Ireland Services Development Manager.
Vicky Musitongo Law with Social Justice student in UCD. Youth Lead for Roots in Africa in Ireland.
Simone George - Human Rights Lawyer and Activist
Aislinn Daly - social worker working as part of the Travelling to Wellbeing Mental Health Service within Offaly Traveller Movement.
Clare Claffey - Councillor with Offaly County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.