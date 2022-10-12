Search

12 Oct 2022

RTE news presenter to open Offaly domestic violence conference

EILEEN DUNNE

RTE news anchor Eileen Dunne

Reporter:

Ger Scully

12 Oct 2022 12:36 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY Domestic Violence Support Group are marking 25 years of providing support in the community to victims of domestic abuse by holding a conference on this Thursday, October 13 in the Tullamore Court Hotel. 

The theme of the conference is “What we know now and how we can shape the future”.  The oprganisers have an array of expert guest speakers on the day from all aspects of the sector.

The conference will be opened by Minister Peter Burke and the MC will be RTE's Eileen Dunne.

The speakers include

Jacqueline Connolly MA HRM CIPD - Writer

Hanan Amer - Amal Women’s Association

Melissa Boyle MBus, ACCA - Financial Education and Coaching Specialist for Women at Master My Balance

Mary Louise Lynch - Survivor and Founder of Si Si

Sean Cooke - CEO Men's Development Network

Blessing Dada - award-winning Black-Irish mental health writer, speaker & content creator/blogger, who’s an outspoken passionate activist on various social justice issues, especially on the intersectionality of mental health awareness.

Lisa Marmion - Safe Ireland Services Development Manager.

Vicky Musitongo Law with Social Justice student in UCD. Youth Lead for Roots in Africa in Ireland.

Simone George - Human Rights Lawyer and Activist

Aislinn Daly - social worker working as part of the Travelling to Wellbeing Mental Health Service within Offaly Traveller Movement.

Clare Claffey - Councillor with Offaly County Council

