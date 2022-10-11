Wreath laid in Offaly cemetery at grave of murdered garda

Retired gardai from Tullamore district at the wreath laying ceremony in Durrow
A WREATH laying ceremony took place at the grave of the late Detective Garda Michael Walsh in Durrow Cemetery on Saturday week last, October 1.
The ceremony was organised by the Offaly branch of the GSRMA (Garda Siochana Retired Members Association).
Members located Detective Walsh's grave in Durrow and also made contact with a niece and nephew both serving gardai. David Kelly who is stationed in Tubbercurry, Sligo and Garda Marie Hynes, Roads Policing, Event Management Unit DMR.
Michael Walsh who was shot by a bank robbery suspect and later died in 1942, was originally from Barnfield, Ballina, County Mayo. He was appointed as one of the first detectives in Tullamore in 1925 in the early years of the force. Michael was married to Tullamore woman Susan Ryan from Henry Street.
Born on March 14, 1901, Michael previously worked as a groom. He joined An Garda Síochána on March 20, 1925.
He had served in the Volunteers from 1919 to 1922 and the National Army from 1922 to 1924, where he held the rank of Lieutenant. He was appointed to the Detective Branch on July 16, 1925.
He also served in Athlone, and Redhills. Detective Garda Walsh and his wife Susan had two children. He had an interest in equestrian sports.
On the day he died, Thursday, October 1, 1942, Detective Garda Michael Walsh, was with a party of Gardai who went to arrest a suspect involved in a bank robbery at a house at Lismancanigan, Mountnugent, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (Ballyjamesduff Sub District).
The suspect opened fire on the Gardai. Detective Garda Walsh was wounded in the stomach and died later that day from his injuries in the Surgical Hospital, Cavan.
