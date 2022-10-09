MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on man missing from his home in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly have issued an appeal for a man missing from his home since Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Mindaugas Skritulskas who is missing from his home in Edenderry, Co. Offaly since yesterday, Saturday 8th October 2022.
Mindaugas was last seen yesterday afternoon in Rathangan, Co. Kildare.
He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall with a stocky build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Mindaugas was wearing at the time he went missing.
Mindaugas is believed to be travelling in a black Vauxhall Insignia car with partial registration 09-CN, in the County Offaly area.
Gardaí and Mindaugas' family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Mindaugas is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
