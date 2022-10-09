Offaly farmer honoured for lifelong service to the farming organisation

An Offaly farmer has been honoured for his lifetime of service to the IFA
An Offaly farmer who has been a lifelong stalwart member of the Irish Farmers Association.
IFA President Tim Cullinan presented Honorary Life Membership to Johnny Carroll from the Ballyboy IFA Branch for his commitment, dedication and contribution to IFA both locally and nationally over the years.
The presentation took place at the October meeting of Offaly IFA.
Pictured at the presentation were l-r: Cian, Breda, Alice, recipient Johny Carroll, IFA President Tim Cullinan, Shane, Fiachra, Sandra and Oisin Carroll.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.