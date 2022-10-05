Search

05 Oct 2022

Husband and wife charged over alleged feud stabbing at takeaway in the Midlands

Liam Cosgrove

05 Oct 2022 10:07 AM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A husband and wife have appeared in court charged in connection to an alleged feud related stabbing in Longford that left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

Patrick (27) and Jacinta Stokes (27), both of Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to a man contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act following an incident at Luigis, Main Street, Longford on April 5, 2022.

Patrick Stokes was further charged with producing a knife during the course of a fight while a further charge of assault was withdrawn.

His wife was also charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour before a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the pair to be sent forward for trial.

The court heard previously how a man in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries during an incident which took place in front of around 10 to 15 people, some of which included young children.

Patrick Stokes appeared at a court sitting in April and was granted bail subject to a number of conditions including a 10pm to 6am curfew, to sign on at Granard garda station three times weekly, have no contact direct or indirect with any witnesses linked to the case, steer clear of all social media platforms and stay out of Longford town with the exception of legal appointments only.

At this afternoon's hearing before Judge Bernadette Owens, Detective Garda Damien McGovern gave evidence of having earlier arrested Mrs Stokes in the body of Longford Courthouse.

He said the accused made no reply to either charge after caution.

Like her husband, Mrs Stokes, who was wearing a black and white checkered suit, was granted bail subject to a number of conditions.

Among them included conditions requiring her to reside at her home address, provide a mobile phone number and to remain contactable at all times, to sign on at Granard garda station three times a week and to have no contact either directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party.

Both accused were remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on October 18 for the service of a book of evidence.

