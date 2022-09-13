Search

13 Sept 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: The action from the weekend's Football Championship action in Offaly in pictures

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

13 Sept 2022 2:35 PM

It was a pivotal weekend in the Football Championships in Offaly with semi-finals in the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Championships. 

CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM ACROSS THE GAMES