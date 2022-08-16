Bord na Mona planning Offaly hydrogen project as new wind farm is switched on

BORD na Móna's second wind farm in Offaly is now operational at Cloncreen.

There are 21 turbines at Cloncreen Wind Farm, which is located on a 960-hectare site between the main Daingean-Edenderry road and Edenderry Power station near Clonbullogue.

Bord na Móna say the wind farm will be capable of generating 75MW of electricity, estimated to be enough to power 55,000 homes and it will be connected to the grid in October this year.

The €100 million wind farm is part of the company’s €1.6 billion accelerated development pipeline of climate action projects that will enable it to supply about one third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030.

The tip height of the turbine blades rises to 170 metres and the turbines are spread across the townlands of Cloncreen, Clongarret, Esker More, Rathvilla or Rathclonbrackan, Ballinrath, Ballynakill, Ballykilleen, Ballina and Ballinagar.

The site measures 3km north-south by 4km east-west and the footprint of the turbines is some 40.1 hectares, about 4% of the site.

Bord na Móna is also developing benefits for the local community including the provision of 20km of walkways and cycleways through the rehabilitated peatland site as well as a multi-sensory garden and outdoor gym area. The company engaged with the local community throughout the project that will also provide a significant community benefit fund.

Bord na Móna chief executive, Tom Donnellan said: “A stable economy and future investment in Ireland will all be powered with a strong supply of renewable energy. Bord na Móna values its role in developing green, sustainable energy sources to assist with Ireland’s commitment - as part of the Climate Action Plan - to achieve 80% renewable electricity by 2030. We are developing wind, solar, hydrogen, biomass, biogas and other sources of renewable energy to help ensure Ireland has a secure, stable supply of clean energy. This keeps us on track to be able to supply approximately one third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030 and this will significantly help Ireland deal with the climate emergency, cut carbon emissions and deliver on green energy targets”.

Bord na Móna head of renewable energy, John Reilly, added: “Whether it’s through employment or supporting local businesses, Bord na Móna is extremely proud to be an active partner with local suppliers and contractors to help deliver sustained economic benefits to the local community. In helping deliver a state-of-the-art project at Cloncreen, it is a testament to these local suppliers and contractors to have continued to deliver their supplies and services despite these challenging times. The Cloncreen Wind Farm Project Team would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and the entire Bord na Móna team for making this happen. I also want to commend Ionic Consulting, Farrans Construction, H&MV Engineering and our turbine suppliers Vestas for their central roles in ensuring construction was safely completed and for securing another significant supply of renewable energy to the Irish grid”.

The wind farm will be fully operational before the coming winter season as the commissioning and testing programme is complete.

There are 28 turbines at the other Bord na Móna wind farm in Offaly, Mountlucas, which joined the grid in 2014 and is capable of generating 84MW of electricity.

A 105MW 21-turbine wind farm in west Offaly at Derrinlough is next on the company's list for development in the county and in the longer term Bord na Móna hope to build a wind farm at Lemanaghan and a solar farm at Blackwater.

Meanwhile, the company recently sought planning permission for a pilot hydrogen project at Mountlucas.

The gas will be produced using power from the wind farm.

The company says the pilot project will compliment the variability of the wind farm while at the same time contributing to energy security and decarbonisation.

The development will be two megawatts and will comprise a hydrogen electrolysis plant containing an electrolyser, three high pressure hydrogen storage units, a generator, a substation and an underground cable connecting to a wind turbine 600 metres away.

So-called 'green hydrogen' can be used as a fuel for transportation, power generation or manufacture and its successful development would represent another step in Bord na Móna's repurposing of itself as a 'climate solutions' company under its 'brown to green' strategy.

Planning documents indicate two new wells will have to be sunk to provide water for the project but consultants for the energy company say no residual effects on groundwater are anticipated.

About 1,500kg of hydrogen, which is an extremely flammable substance, will be stored on site but an accident hazard study carried out for the planning application says dangers are well within acceptable levels.

Offaly County Council is due to make a decision on a planning application for the project by September 22 next.