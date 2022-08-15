PROPERTY: An actual historic castle in Offaly that's over 500 years old is now up for sale

An actual castle in Offaly that is over 500 years old is on the market. The historic Clonony Castle near Shannon Harbour has been a prominent landmark since the late 1490's. With an incredible history, the castle currently has a large number of rooms including three bedrooms over three floors.
