REVEALED: How much TDs and Senators in Laois Offaly claimed in expenses in 2021

The annual expenses for TDs and Ministers in the Laois Offaly constituency for 2021`have been published along with their attendances in the Dail up to May of this year.

The figures reveal Laois Offaly’s four TDs and two Ministers racked up €210,744 in expenses in 2021.

The Parliamentary Standard Allowance (PSA) payments are split between TAA, a Travel Accommodation Allowance, and the Public Representative Allowance or PRA for TDs who are entitled to both.

The PRA is subject to a maximum of €20,350 for Oireachtas members and €16,000 for Ministers, this drops to €12,225 for Senators excluding office holders.

The figures show Deputy Charlie Flanagan claimed €47,470 in 2021 split between travel and accommodation at €27,315 and a public representative allowance of €20,155. He attended the Dail on 43 of the 47 sitting days between January and May 31 this year and was in Leinster House on 12 other occasions over the same period.

Deputy Brian Stanley claimed a total of €49,015 in 2021. His travel and accommodation costs were €28, 655 and his public representative costs ran to €20,350. He attended all 47 Dail sitting days up to the end of May this year and was in the Leinster House on four other occasions.

In 2021 Deputy Carol Nolan claimed €49,015 in expenses with €28,655 in travel and accommodation and €20,350 for her public representative allowance. From January to May 31 this year, Deputy Nolan attended 45 of the sitting days and was in Leinster House on 17 other occasions.

Deputy Barry Cowen claimed a total of €49,015 in 2021 which consisted of €28,665 under travel and accommodation and €20,350 in public representative allowances. His attendance record from January to May 31 this year showed he was in the Dail on 42 of the 47 sitting days and had been in Leinster House on 16 other days between January and May.

Meanwhile, Minister Sean Fleming, who isn’t entitled to the travel allowance, claimed €16,000 in the vouched public representative allowance in 2021.

Minister Pippa Hackett, who is also a Senator, is also ineligible for the travel allowance. She claimed €14,629 in vouched public representative allowance for 2021.