Road in Offaly to close for two weeks from today to allow for repairs to bridge

Road in Offaly to close for two weeks from today for repairs to bridge
A road in Offaly is set to close for two weeks from today to allow for repairs to a bridge as part of the Bridge Rehabilitation Programme.
The L-4015-2 between Frankfort and Ryan’s Cross Roads (Watery Cross) at Ballyclery will close for approximately two weeks between Monday, August 15 and Friday, September 9.
Local access will be maintained either side of works but no through traffic will be permitted.
Traffic travelling north will be diverted at Frankfort, continuing towards Barna on the L-4013-3 before turning right onto the L-8023-3 to Ballrihy until re-joining the L-4015-1 at Ryan’s Cross Roads (Watery Cross).
Traffic travelling south will be diverted after the Railway Bridge, turning left onto the L-80233-1 by Clonlisk School, proceeding straight ahead onto the L-8026-1 to Ballybrack, joining the L-8022-11passing Alley’s Bridge and re-joining the R445 at Clashagad Lower.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users
