Funeral details announced for Offaly man killed in fatal assault in Athlone

Paul 'Babs' Connolly
Funeral details announced for the Offaly man who was killed in a fatal assault in Athlone in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Paul 'Babs' Connolly lost his life following the assault. Two men have been charged in connection with the incident.
Paul will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry today (Monday) from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.
Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.
Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/
The Connolly family would like to thank everyone for their support at this difficult time.
Pictured at the signing of the contracts for a new fire training facility in Tullamore were l. to r. Sharon Kennedy, Brendan Heaney, Cllr Tony McCormack, Eoin O’Ceilleachair and Clive Duke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.