JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council is currently hiring for several positions

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council currently hiring for a number of positions
Offaly County Council is currently hiring for a number of positions across a range of departments.
The council is seeking applications for the following roles.
EXECUTIVE ENGINEER
ASSISTANT ENGINEER
GRADUATE ENGINEER - (FIXED TERM CONTRACT)
EXECUTIVE PLANNER
ASSISTANT PLANNER
GRADUATE PLANNER - (FIXED TERM CONTRACT)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the above positions. Panels may be created from which vacancies arising during the lifetime of the panel will be filled.
Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
