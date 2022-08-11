Gardai in Offaly warning householders to be aware of bogus caller

Gardai in Offaly are warning householders to be aware of bogus callers.
Laois Offaly Gardai took to social media to highlight some of the different tactics being employed by bogus callers.
These callers use a variety of techniques including impersonating gardai or council workers in order to gain access to properties. They also use distraction techniques and can be intimidating when offering services.
Gardai are urging people to check identification, not to leave strangers unattended at doorsteps and to report suspicious activity.
Importantly, they are urging people with doubts to keep unknown callers out.
Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey has been recently renovated as is currently accommodating asylum seekers from African countries and Ukriane - Photo: D. Keegan
The drawing above of the Crannóg Pottery gate in the West End of Banagher is by Donal Burke of Clonfert.
Some of the group of Roscrea Tidy Towns volunteers who attended the environmental workshop entitled Water Habitat Workshop and studied the water quality of the Moneen River
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end with heavy showers and thundery downpours
Portroe mother Elaine Ryan has vowed not to leave Tunisia until she is reunited with her four children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.