WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for 18 counties

WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issued Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for 18 counties
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for 18 counties and warned of the potential for heat stress.
The warning, which was issued today and is valid from noon on Thursday until 6am on Sunday, covers all of Leinster and Munster.
Met Eireann warned the public to take precautions as it will be: “Very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 29 degrees. Warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.”
Met Éireann warned that the weather could lead to heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population. There is also a risk of water related incidents in these conditios and there is a high solar UV index.
