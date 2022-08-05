Woman hospitalised after early morning hit and run in Offaly
A woman has been hospitalised following a hit and run in Offaly in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:45am on Church Road in Clara on Friday, August 5.
A female pedestrian was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of her injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening. It’s understood the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Tullamore on 057 93 27600.
