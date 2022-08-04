Two Offaly charities receive donations from ALDI store staff

Two Offaly-based charities and community groups have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the ALDI store teams in County Offaly.

Receiving the grants are Offaly Hospice Foundation and Laois Offaly Families for Autism.

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

By the end of 2022, the programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016. Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with ALDI colleagues.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Offaly.”

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement in the years ahead.”

Operating two stores in County Offaly, ALDI is deeply involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated over 33,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €41,000. ALDI partners with six innovative Offaly food and drink producers, spending over €23.3 million with them in 2021.