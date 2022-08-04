Number of people injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians at festival in Donegal

Number of people injured as vehicle crashes at Clonmany Festival
A driver and three pedestrians were injured after a vehicle crashed at a festival in Donegal.
Gardai confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had a health incident and struck a number of pedestrians at the Clonmany Festival.
The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.
