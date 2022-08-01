Youth with Tullamore connections stars in world BMX championships

Leo Leavy at the UCI BMX World Championships in Nantes, France
A YOUTH with strong Offaly and Tullamore connections has starred at the UCI BMX World Championships in Nantes, France.
10 year old Leo Leavy was delighted to reach the quarter-finals and finish in the top 32 in the championships.
He lives at Burnaby, near Vancouver in Canada and was one of 120 10 year old boys who competed for the title. He had qualified for the championships in 2020 and 2021 but couldn't compete because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
His father Shane Leavy is a native of Ballydaly in Tullamore. The Leavy's are a very well known local family and Shane moved to Canada a few years after doing his Leaving Certificate at Tullamore CBS.
