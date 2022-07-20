Local National School given approval to proceed to tender for new extension

Concern raised for teacher numbers at Offaly school
KILLEEN National School, outside Riverstown, has received some positive news from the Department of Education this week. The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has confirmed that Minister Norma Foley has given approval for this school to go to tender for a new extension for the school.
Deputy Cahill said: “I am delighted to have received confirmation from Minister Norma Foley that Killeen National School, which is outside Riverstown, has received permission from the Department of Education to proceed to tender.
“This new and exciting development for the school will see a brand-new mainstream classroom and adjoining en-suite bathroom, and an SET classroom being constructed on site. This will greatly enhance educational infrastructure in this rural part of the county, which is a priority for me.
“I would like to sincerely congratulate school management on their successful application and I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for working with me so closely on a number of schools projects in Tipperary”, the Government TD concluded.
