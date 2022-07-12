Search

12 Jul 2022

From Dallas to the Midlands: US actor Patrick Duffy aka Bobby Ewing enjoys great hospitality in the Midlands

From Dallas to Longford: US actor Patrick Duffy aka Bobby Ewing enjoys renowned Edgeworthstown hospitality

Left: Paddy Duffy with fellow Dallas cast members and right with the staff of Bia Deas Cafe, Egeworthstown

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

12 Jul 2022 11:26 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The staff of Bia Deas Cafe in Edgeworthstown, Longford were absolutely delighted to welcome US actor Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas fame, for a tasty bite to eat today.

Staff said the actor was lovely to talk to and very down to earth. 

Duffy and his Happy Days star partner Linda Purl are visiting Ireland this week.

They are seeking to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film a pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023.

The TV series, with the working title of Finding Ireland, will shine a spotlight on Ireland, from the rich culture to the spectacular scenery.

Yesterday, Duffy visited Kilmovee, Co Mayo where he met some long-lost cousins.

"It seems that just about everybody around here carries the surname Duffy," he said.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

